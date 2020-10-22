Delray Beach girl overcomes bullying, inspires others to use their voice

“Not that long ago, Gisselle was speaking to me about how she loved Selena and how Selena was her mentor, culturally. Selena sustained bullying and teasing growing up and Gisselle felt that she was able to identify with Selena. I suggested that she do a Selena video for our website and at first she didn’t want to do it and I said that’s fine why don’t you just think about it. Two weeks later a beautiful video showed up in my email and it was incredible to see the courage, the pride,” said Green.