Delray Beach Library offers resources to help job seekers

The latest job numbers released Thursday show Florida's unemployment claims dropped last week.
According to the U.S. Department of Labor, there were 35,960 initial unemployment claims filed in Florida during the week that ended Oct. 17. This was down from the 47,904 claims in the previous week.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Rebound South Florida
The latest job figures show there are still an estimated 770,000 Florida residents out of work.
According to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, the state has received more than 4.3 million jobless claims since March 15.
The state says they have now paid $17.5 billion to unemployed workers since the pandemic began in the spring.
Getting Back to Work
Beyond the shelves of books at the Delray Beach Public Library, a unique program is being offered, as many people struggle to find work during the pandemic.
CareerSource Palm Beach County recently established a new partnership with the Delray Beach Public Library.
Job seekers can receive in-person services Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the library located at 100 West Atlantic Ave. No appointment is needed.
CareerSource staff is onsite during these times to help people navigate job databases, prepare resumes and receive information on reemployment assistance.
"Lots of people haven't applied for jobs online before, so imagine how scary that is?" said Karen Ronald, library director at the Delray Beach Public Library.
Ronald said her staff underwent virtual training during quarantine for resume services.
The library offers weekly technical training programs, and job seekers can speak to a live coach.
[Professionals] will actually walk you through your resume, find you a template. And you can practice interviews with them before you do your real interview," said Ronald.
"When they're looking for work, they don't know exactly where to go. This is our job to help determine where to take them to," said Montas Enoicy, a career consultant with CareerSource Palm Beach County.
Click here to register for an upcoming online resume help workshop.
Click here to learn more about technology workshops being held by the library.
Officials said this partnership will continue as long as it is needed.
