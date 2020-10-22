FAU scraps spring break in 2021 amid coronavirus concerns

Florida Atlantic University is following the lead of several other state schools, scrapping its spring break next year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
FAU's academic calendar for the 2020-21 school year excludes spring break, which traditionally takes place in March.
Joshua Glanzer, a spokesman for FAU, confirmed to WPTV that spring break has been canceled in 2021.
"In alignment with many of our peer institutions in the State University System and with the well-being of the university community as our foremost concern, Florida Atlantic University will adjust the spring 2021 academic calendar," an email sent to FAU students from the Registrar's Office said, citing efforts to "limit possible COVID-19 viral spread related to extensive travel."
Doing away with spring break means the spring semester will end a week earlier than anticipated. The final day of classes will be April 19, with final exams taking place from April 22-28.
While it may be a bummer for students who had hoped to make spring break plans, there is some good news. Spring break is still on the academic calendar for March 5-11, 2022.
