Florida Atlantic University cancels Spring Break to limit spread of COVID-19

There will be no Spring Break for students at Florida Atlantic University.
The school announced the decision on Wednesday, saying they want to limit the spread of COVID-19. FAU joins dozens of other colleges canceling their Spring Break in March.
A BurgerFi in Boca Raton said they often see a lot of college students visit their restaurant.
"We were fortunate that when school came back into play at FAU, we saw a nice pop in sales here," Guzzetta said.
President Charlie Guzzetta said hearing that FAU won’t have a Spring Break isn't all bad news for them. He said it may help keep some local traffic in the area.
"We are prepared that Spring Break may be different this year than years past," Guzzetta said. "We are going to be offering a promotion with student ID cards for any of the local college students in town,"
On the flip side, Rocco's Tacos owner Rocco Mangel said losing Spring Break travelers is another impact of COVID-19.
"We lost Spring Break this year because that is when the pandemic hit," Mangel said.
Mangel said last March would have been one of their best yet for his nine restaurants in Florida, but taking out Spring Break traffic is damaging.
"It is very important. It is something that sets the standard for the summer," Mangel said.
Students at FAU said say they are disappointed and feel some students may find a way to take their week off anyway.
"I think people might go regardless if they say it’s canceled," one student said.
"It is easier to get things done because everything is virtual," another student said.
FAU said the end of the school year will end a week earlier to make up for no Spring Break.
