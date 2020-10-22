Mask factory opening in Riviera Beach

A new manufacturing company has set up shop in Riviera Beach to help combat Covid-19. New Norm Live specializes in PPE and high quality face masks that are 100% made in the U.S.
The new business venture is family-owned and operated. It began as an effort to help.
“We came to the conclusion that we could help so we started making cloth masks back In March,” Owner, Mike Erickson said. Erickson also owns a boating canvassing and upholstery business next door that’s been around for the past 35 years.
After making face masks for the community and local agencies,
an opportunity to invest and expand came knocking. New Norm Live is now one of the few mask making companies in the U.S.
“There’s an opportunity not take advantage but to be able to provide a good high quality domestically produced job producing company,” Erickson said.
The company uses a state of the art machine from Taiwan designed to crank out 120,000 disposable face masks a day.
In the next few months, the company will be looking to fill about 20 more positions to meet the demand and cover up the competition oversees. Jobs include package clerks, sales and machine operators.
“We anticipate this machine running three shifts, seven days a week. We have really three more crews to hire and actually a weekend crew to.”
The company is also working on getting their masks approved by the FDA which will allow them to supply PPE to first responders and military service members.
