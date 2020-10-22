Mosquito-borne illness advisory issued for St. Lucie County

This week's torrential downpours are not helping alleviate one of Florida's most pesky insects.
The Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County advised residents Thursday there has been an increase in mosquito-borne disease activity in northern and western areas of the county.
Officials said several sentinel chickens have tested positive for the West Nile virus infection, and the risk of transmission to humans has increased in St. Lucie County.
"We are in hurricane season and the mosquito and tick population has become more dominant, with rain almost every day in St. Lucie. It is important that you take preventative measures for you and your family," said Clint Sperber, health officer and administrator of the Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County.
Residents should take basic precautions to help avoid being bitten by mosquitoes.
This includes draining standing water to stop mosquitoes from multiplying and covering your skin with clothing and using repellent.
