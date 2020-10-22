400-page deposition of Ghislaine Maxwell released Thursday

Hundreds of pages of a previously sealed deposition of Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and close confidant of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, were made public on Thursday.
The 400-page deposition is one of over a dozen exhibits unsealed by a judge's order.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: The Jeffrey Epstein Case
Among the new details is that Maxwell testified Epstein paid her between $100,000 and $200,000 a year for work.
At one point in the deposition, Maxwell denied seeing a female under 18 years old inside Epstein's Palm Beach mansion, testifying that she didn't "sit there and watch people coming in and out of the house."
Maxwell also said she would stay at Epstein's Palm Beach house "most of the time" when she was in the area. She denied any recollection of a "laundry basket of sex toys" at Epstein's Palm Beach mansion.
Maxwell repeatedly referred to Virginia Roberts Giuffre as a liar, an accusation she leveled more than 20 times throughout the deposition. The deposition unsealed on Thursday is part of Giuffre's civil case against Maxwell, which was settled in 2017.
The records were unsealed Thursday morning after three judges on the Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit struck down Maxwell's appeal of a lower-court decision ordering their release.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
