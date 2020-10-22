Palm Beach County church leaders encourage parishioners to vote

From the pews to the polls, church leaders from around Palm Beach County are getting together to get their members to vote ahead of the Nov. 3 election.
At 51 years old, William Freeman is a first time voter.
"I’m just getting out of prison, December the 8th, 2019," Freeman said.
Freeman's journey to rehabilitation and breaking the cycle started behind bars.
"I became a better person. I never had a relationship with my daughters. Today I have the perfect relationship with my kids. So things I had to change on the inside of prison to become a better man on the outside of prison," Freeman said.
And when he got out, the lessons didn’t stop.
"I learned today that my voice is my vote," Freeman said.
Freeman says it took faith. Now Rev. J.R. Thicklin and Rev. Rae Whitely are working with the Faith in Florida organization to get their church member to the polls.
From the north end to the south end to the out west," Thicklin said.
This Sunday, more than 60 churches will come together to for a convoy to the polls event.
"It’s live music, it’s food, celebrating this great privilege that it is to vote," Thicklin said.
"Not only clapping and cheering along, but being able to have sessions that you can educate on the amendments, educate on the different things people may or may not be confident about," Whitely said.
"They inspire me to be better than what I really am," said William Hendrix, a convicted felon.
Making all the difference for Hendrix.
"They seen something in me that I didn’t see in me. They are the ones pushing me to be a part of what we are a part of now," Hendrix said.
The "Convoy to the Polls" event will run from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The convoy will travel from the Boynton Beach House of Worship, located at 135 NE 7th Avenue in Boynton Beach to the Ezell Hester Center, located at 1901 N. Seacrest Boulevard in Boynton Beach.
Food will be provided by Troy’s Barbecue, and entertainment will be by gospel artists’ Helen Miller and Melvin Dawson.
