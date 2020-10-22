Palm Beach County Superintendent gets ‘effective’ rating

The grade is in for School District of Palm Beach County Superintendent Dr. Donald Fennoy.
Wednesday evening, the school board discussed Fennoy’s annual evaluation and gave him an overall ‘effective’ rating. That is the second highest rating on a four point scale. Last year, Fennoy earned one tier higher with a ‘highly effective’ rating.
Some board members however said this rating did not tell the full story. The evaluation was conducted for the previous fiscal year, so board members were instructed to rate the superintendent through June 30.
Over the past few months, Dr. Fennoy has faced increased criticism for communication and the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and return to in-person instruction.
Board member Karen Brill said if they evaluation went until today, she would have additional concerns. “I feel very confident that he takes our comments very, very seriously. But I do want to say to my colleagues, if we expect Dr. Fennoy to be able to perform, we have to allow him to make changes to his staff that he deems necessary. I ask my colleagues on this board to allow the superintendent to do his job, to meet with us, to discuss our concerns and I look forward to being able to let him do what he feels needs to be done,” she said.
Some board members say that want to see the superintendent be more proactive in handling issues before they escalate. Board member Marcia Andrews cited the current situation with former Spanish River principal William Latson, and the questions over whether to now rescind the board’s vote to reinstate him. Andrews said, “I’m hoping as we move forward, I won’t be say8ing this another year that we’re still in the same boat.”
Board member Dr. Debra Robinson said she was sad and disappointed that some things have not changed with the district’s leadership. She said, “I don’t know the games I see getting played, I would like for us to focus on our mission statement and focus on behalf of children.”
Marcia Andrews added, “when I look at the things that need to get done, it starts at the top. It really does. He’s got to be able to lead, he’s got to be able to do those pieces of the puzzle that gets the rest of his team involved so that we can be where we need to be.”
Board members did say Dr. Fennoy has made great strides in the community and becoming more visible in schools.
Board member Erica Whitfield said she felt the superintendent was doing the best job he could given this unprecedented situation and asked other board members to “give him some grace.”
