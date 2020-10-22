Police: Would-be bank robber arrested on Palm Beach

October 22, 2020 at 10:25 AM EDT - Updated October 22 at 10:35 AM

Police and a SWAT Team responded to a bank on Palm Beach on Thursday morning after a man jumped over a counter and demanded money, authorities say.

According to police, the would-be crook entered a PNC Bank, located at 245 Royal Poinciana Way, just after 9 a.m.

Police said he demanded money and hopped over a counter. The tellers ran out of the bank and called 911.

Officers and a SWAT Team responded to the building and took the man into custody within minutes.

No one was hurt and no weapon was found.

