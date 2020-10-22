President Trump to vote Saturday in West Palm Beach

President Donald Trump will cast his vote on Saturday in Florida, the White House says.
"President Trump plans to early vote on Saturday in West Palm Beach, Florida," White House spokesperson Judd Deere announced on Thursday.
Before voting in the Sunshine State over the weekend, the president is scheduled to visit Florida on Friday, where he'll hold rallies in The Villages and Pensacola.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Election 2020
Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are set to square off in their final debate on Thursday night at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.
According to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS, 50% of likely voters in Florida said they back Biden, while 46% support Trump. The difference between the two is right at the poll's margin of sampling error, meaning there is no clear leader in the survey.
RELATED: WPTV Voter Information Guide
Early voting is currently underway in Florida until Sunday, Nov. 1.
In Palm Beach County, where President Trump will cast his ballot, more than 61,000 residents have already voted early, according to the Supervisor of Elections office.
WPTV and CNN contributed to this article.
Scripps Only Content 2020