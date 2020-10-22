Report: $41B hedge fund relocating to West Palm Beach

A hedge fund valued at $41 billion is trading the skyscrapers of midtown Manhattan for West Palm Beach’s sunny skies.
Elliott Management is moving its headquarters from New York to Palm Beach County, according to a report from Bloomberg news.
The hedge fund employs 466 people in its New York, London, Hong Kong and Tokyo offices.
It's unclear how many employees will relocate to South Florida, but Bloomberg said the company will continue to have a presence in New York City.
This is part of a growing trend this year accelerated by the pandemic of businesses moving from the Empire State to more tax-friendly states like Florida.
Scripps Only Content 2020