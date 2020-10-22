Silver Alert issued for missing 78-year-old West Palm Beach man with onset dementia

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 78-year-old West Palm Beach man who is suffering from the onset of Dementia
Richard Goins was last seen at 3:30 p.m. Thursday leaving his residence in the 100 block of Lake Frances Drive.
Deputies said Goins was driving a green 2007 Saturn SUV with Florida tag # IK40DS and has not been seen or heard from since.
Goins is described as 6 foot 1inch tall, weighing approximately 190 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans plaid shirt and black shoes.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Richard Goins is urged to contact PBSO Dispatch at 688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.
