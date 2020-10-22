St. Lucie County offering free COVID-19 testing this weekend, even without symptoms

St. Lucie County residents can receive a free COVID-19 test this weekend whether they have symptoms or not.
"We're hopeful that people will still continue to take advantage of the testing," said Clint Sperber with the Health Department Administrator.
Sperber said that up to 40 percent of people that test positive for coronavirus don't show any symptoms.
He's hoping that free testing this weekend will help lower the spread.
"We are still having anywhere from 25-35 new cases per day in this county, so it's still active," said Sperber.
The free tests will be given out at a mobile site set up inside a Statlab bus.
"It could help a lot with the asymptomatic carriers," said Tyler Smith, St. Lucie County resident.
The bus will be giving out up to 600 tests per day.
Those who receive the test should get their results within 24-48 hours.
"Some people may even be afraid to go to the hospital from what they've heard versus a private bus," said Ryan Holmes whose sister had COVID-19.
"It will bring a lot of peace of mind to people who may have just not gotten tested and if they get one test then it might calm them down just enough," said Smith.
Sperber said the health department chose sites where residents may not have access to transportation and can instead walk to get tested.
Below are the times and locations where those seeking free testing can find the bus.
Friday, October 23
Sandhill Crane Park
2355 SE Scenic Park Dr.
Port St. Lucie, FL 34952
Saturday, October 24
Whispering Pines Park
800 SW Darwin Blvd.
Port St. Lucie, FL 34953
Sunday, October 25
Percy Peek Gymnasium
2902 Avenue D
Fort Pierce, FL 34947
Monday, October 26
Ilous Ellis Park
1211 Avenue M
Fort Pierce, FL 34950
Free drive up testing was also available Thursday at the St. Lucie County Fairgrounds.
Sperber said access to free testing is critical.
