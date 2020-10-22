State's new cases surge by 5,557, deaths subside to 57 but toll rises to fourth in nation

Florida's first-time daily infection rate of tests reported to labs Wednesday decreased by more than 1 percentage point in a day which was the highest since 6.8 percent on Sept. 21, not including 7.87 on Oct. 9 when there was the data dump from one lab. The two-week low was 4.11 on Oct. 8. Palm Beach County's rate was a two-week high and more than 1 percentage point above one day ago. Two days ago the 5.46 percent was the highest since 6.8 percent on Sept. 21, which also was the last time it wasn't below 5 percent, not including 8.69 from the data dump. The two-week low was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.