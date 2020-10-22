State reports 105 additional coronavirus deaths including 43 in Palm Beach County; cases up 2,145

Florida's first-time daily infection rate of tests reported to labs Tuesday increased from the day before, which was the highest since 6.8 percent on Sept. 21, not including 7.87 on Oct. 9 when there was the data dump from one lab. The two-week low was 4.11 on Oct. 8. Palm Beach County's rate one day ago was the highest since 6.8 percent on Sept. 21, which also was the last time it wasn't below 5 percent, not including 8.68 from the data dump. The two-week low was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.