Treasure Coast Food Bank kicks off its 6th Annual Pack the House event

Treasure Coast Food Bank announced Thursday that its annual Pack-A-Thon event kicks off Friday.
The event will take place at the Treasure Coast Food Bank’s new volunteer sorting facility located at 813 South Kings Highway, just south of Orange Avenue in Fort Pierce.
Volunteers will be packing 10-thousand holiday meal boxes for families in need from Friday, Oct. 23 until Friday, Oct. 30.
“Pack the House is a tradition that brings the community to Treasure Coast Food Bank for a firsthand experience of what it takes to fight hunger,” said Judith Cruz, President and CEO of Treasure Coast Food Bank. “This year, instead of a 24-hour event, we’re spreading it out over a week to ensure the safety of our volunteers and staff by following CDC guidelines for social distancing. We’re also incorporating a virtual Pack the House for people who can’t volunteer. It’s bigger than ever because the need is greater than ever.”
Volunteer opportunities are available for morning and afternoon shifts, allowing a limited number of volunteers to pack the boxes in order to follow all CDC guidelines for social distancing.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the organization requires that registration is made in advance. Volunteers will have their temperature checked upon arrival and complete a coronavirus questionnaire. The use of mask is required at all times.
Pack the House begins with an 8 a.m. kick-off on Friday, Oct. 23, with local and state dignitaries, event sponsors, and first responders.
Breakfast will be provided by Treasure Coast Food Bank’s Healthy Harvest Catering. Walmart Supply Chain is the Ceremonial Sponsor, and the American Public Works Association is the Kick-Off Sponsor. Humana is a Supporting Sponsor, and Shift Sponsors are Cleveland Clinic Martin Health and Fort Pierce Utilities Authority.
The organization has also launched the Treasure Coast Food Bank’s Virtual Pack the House for those who want to sponsor a holiday meal box by donating 30 dollars.
To participate in person, make a donation, or to become a Pack the House sponsor, click here.
