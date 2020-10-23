Businesses donating part of their profits to fight breast cancer

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month when businesses do what they can to help Susan G. Komen fight against the disease.
Customers are calling in their phone orders or walking into the Nothing Bundt Cakes store in Palm Beach Gardens, satisfying their cravings for sweets.
The owners are donating part of their cake sales to help patients battling breast cancer.
Stephanie Quirantes co-owns the store.
"We are doing a $5 give back to Susan G. Komen for every one of our breast cancer cakes purchased in the month of October," Quirantes said. "It's really important to give back, especially this month. Susan G. Komen does so much for cancer patients. I myself was a cancer patient, and I know the financial constraints you come into and how important it is for research."
There are other items to buy.
"We also have a box of bundtinis and our breast cancer toppers that we will also give $5 back to Susan G. Komen if you purchase those together," she said.
Randy Wiley, with Big Rocco's Pizzeria and Tavern in Royal Palm Beach, is also working to raise money for breast cancer research.
"We are offering anybody who comes in wearing pink is going to get 10 percent off their bill to encourage them to come, and we are offering the opportunity to round up your check or add on an additional donation right onto your check," Wiley said.
It's more than serving up food but also helping to save lives.
"For me, it's a personal thing. My mother-in-law passed away from breast cancer, and then about five years ago, my wife was diagnosed with breast cancer. And luckily, she survived, but for me, it's about being able to give back," Wiley said.
Other restaurants and stores offering special discounts and items, gifts with purchase, include:
Palm Beach County
- Big Rocco's Pizzeria & Tavern, round up for Komen, a portion of proceeds are donated back to Komen
- Tux Shop Palm Beach, 100% of sales of pink socks and accepting donations in exchange for a Komen lapel pin
- Polished Nail Spa, Palm Beach Gardens, $2 from every pink manicure or pedicure in October
- Revolution Dating, Palm Beach Gardens, $50 from every new client registration in October
- Skort Obsession, $5 for each breast cancer skort sold during October
- Nothing Bundt Cakes, 4250 Northlake Blvd., $5 from every breast cancer awareness cake or box of breast cancer awareness bundlets
- Scusi Trattoria, Palm Beach Gardens, $2 from the sale of every glass and $10 from every bottle of rose sold during October
- 120% Lino, 10% of sales at all Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Naples stores for customers who mention Downtowns Go Pink Participant
Available online
- Tees for Humanity, 20% of proceeds from Breast Cancer t-shirts sold in October on their website.
- Sporting Beauty by Ina, 100% of profits on all pink products
