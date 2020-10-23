Discover the Palm Beaches gears up for tourist season

Discover the Palm Beaches is welcoming new leadership as the winter tourism season gets underway.
The tourism agency hopes to focus on diversity, inclusion and rebuilding during the pandemic.
From the Boca Raton Resort to The Ben hotel in West Palm Beach, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused hotels to get creative to make sure guests feel safe when they visit.
Ahead of a new tourism season, Discover the Palm Beaches is making changes too.
There are changes on the board of directors every two years.
However, the president of Discover the Palm Beaches, Jorge Pesquera, said it is important to build the board's leadership around the direction of where they want to go as a destination.
"[We would like] to showcase the Palm Beaches as a diverse and inclusive community. [It is] critically important," Pesquera said.
He said for the first time a Hispanic woman will serve as the chair.
"We have Rita Barreto as the chair. We have Jason Emmett who is with Paradigm Hospitality Group and is a millennial and brings the restaurant and millennial perspective," Pesquera said.
President of the Urban League Patrick Franklin is also moving up as the Immediate Past Chair.
"We are focused on developing new ideas for a leisure campaign, for new ways to communicate to the meeting planners who are beginning to hold meetings. I feel more relieved that we have this combination of the most incredible talent, giving us guidance and advice as we move through this very difficult time in our history," Pesquera said.
Scripps Only Content 2020