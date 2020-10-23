’Each one, Bring one’ aims to see higher Black male voters at the polls

There are approximately 30-million black voters eligible to cast ballots in the general election. It’s a record number and Florida is one of nine competitive states with the highest share of black voters. That increases the impact of the Black vote and there’s a campaign brewing called ’Each one, Bring one’ to see higher numbers at the polls.
After months of campaigns and nationally televised debates, WPTV interviewed some Black voters who are still just as undecided.
”To be honest I don’t know. I don’t really know,” said Joanna Joseph, an undecided Palm Beach County Black voter. “I don’t feel either candidate is a good fit. But Americans have got to pick one.”
And what Black voters care about is just as diverse as their backgrounds. A reality for a population that now represents 14-percent of Florida’s electorate. ”We’re a diverse group,” said William McNutt, an undecided Palm Beach County voter. “We vary based on age, income, education and we also have different backgrounds - we’re African-American, Dominican, Haitian and Jamaican.”
That's the motivation behind a campaign fueled by black leaders in law and politics in West Palm and Riviera Beach. It's called 'each one, bring one' with a goal to get more Black male voters to the polls. In 2016, Black women outpaced the number of Black men casting ballots by 10 percent. "Generally from my perspective, African-Americans tend to vote out of fear or out of history. Obama was history and now we're voting out of fear.," said Richard Ryles, The Ryles Firm owner.
“I think the difference between [West Palm Beach] and cities like Detroit or DC is that Blacks have seen what strong political leadership has done for them in their own personal lives.” ”We need to be intentional with our vote,” said Douglas Lawson, Riviera Beach district 5 council member. “I’m not telling you who to vote for, I’m telling you to just exercise that right.”
Lawson, Ryles, and others plan to bring voters to the polls Oct. 25 at Wells Recreation Center in Riviera Beach at 3 p.m. The goal is to encourage the mobilization of black men across South Florida to bring others to the polls through Nov. 3.
”Nothing will truly change if you don’t get out there and vote,” Lawson said.
To learn more key facts about eligible Black voters in battleground states, click here.
