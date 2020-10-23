'Free the Vote' rallies encouraging those with past felony convictions to vote

The Florida Rights Restoration Coalition's (FRRC) "Free the Vote" is making a coordinated push across South Florida to get people to vote early.
The bus tour is a statewide initiative to get all registered returning citizens (those with past felony convictions) to vote in this election.
Thanks to Amendment 4, Neil Volz, Deputy Director of the FRRC, has the ability to vote for the first time in 16 years.
“I could not be more grateful for everybody who passed Amendment 4. Know that this is purpose in my life and I want to take it seriously and I want to show the gratitude by being a good citizen and encouraging people to get out and be full participants in the community,” he said.
Amendment 4, which passed in Florida in 2018, restored voting rights for people with past felony convictions after they have completed their sentences including parole or probation.
FRRC will be holding marches and rallies in Palm Beach, Indian River, Broward and Miami-Dade counties as well as some other locations across Florida.
If you want to participate, you can find the closest rally here.
