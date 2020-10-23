Health Breakthroughs with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center: Glioblastoma Treatment

Eryn Campbell had just enrolled in college when she was diagnosed with the most aggressive type of brain tumor called glioblastoma.
Her fist prognoses gave her just six to nine months to live. Eryn said, “when I found that out, oh my god, everybody in the room just burst into tears.”
Eryn was treated with surgery, chemotherapy and radiation, but her cancer returned. That is when she came to the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and was placed in a clinical trial.
Chief of Neuro-Oncology at Sylvester, Macarena de la Fuente, M.D. said, “In [Eryn’s] case, we identified one mutation and we were able to enroll her in a clinical trial with a drug that targets that specific mutation.”
Eryn comes to Sylvester each month to receive her medication and to monitor her treatment. Dr. Fuente said, “We saw in her MRIs that her tumor shrunk. That is not something that we see very often when we treat glioblastomas...”
Five years later, Eryn is able to live the life she wants to live.
