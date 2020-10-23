Health Breakthroughs with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center: Phase One Clinical Trials Program

The only phase one clinical trials program in South Florida is at the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and researchers are seeing promising results for new cancer treatments.
Dr. Jamie Merchan, Director of Clinical Trials at Sylvester said, “this is a very, very exciting moment in cancer research, especially in phase one research, where we are actually seeing significant benefits in many of our patients.”
Dr. Raymond Mathews was a study patient at Sylvester. He had stage four kidney cancer that spread to his liver. Dr. Mathews said “...I probably wouldn’t be here today if I wasn’t part of the study..I’m on the trial medication; I basically have no side effects." Dr. Matthews is now in remission.
Sylvester is the only cancer center in South Florida to achieve National Cancer Institute designation and that means greater access to investigational treatment options.
Dr. Jamie Merchan said, “With NCI designation we will be able to bring new opportunities in regards to clinical trials, in regards to new agents, new drugs that will be able to benefit more patients.”
To learn more about Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center click here or call 844-324-HOPE (4673)
This post is Sponsored by Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center