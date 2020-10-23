Health Breakthroughs with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center: Proton Therapy

The Dwoskin Proton Therapy Center at Sylvester is a place for cancer patients to be treated with an advanced and extremely precise type of radiation.
Dr. Stephen D. Nimer, Director of the Dwoskin Proton Therapy Center, said, “This is the single most important new piece of equipment that we have put on the Sylvester campus in order to treat our patients.”
Treatment with the targeted stream of high speed protons is painless for the patient and is often delivered over the course of several weeks.
To learn more about Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center click here or call 844-324-HOPE (4673)
