Illegal immigrant accused of raping, kidnapping children arrested in Martin County, authorities say

A fugitive and illegal immigrant who raped a child under 13 years old and kidnapped an 8-year-old girl in Tennessee has been arrested in Martin County, authorities say.
The Martin County Sheriff's Office said Mynor Jeronimo-Valasquez, 31, was taken into custody on Wednesday.
Acting on a tip, the sheriff's office worked with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Department of Children and Families, school resource deputies, and other agencies to arrest Jeronimo-Valasquez.
Detectives also found the kidnapped 8-year-old child, who had been reported missing in Tennessee.
The child was living with Jeronimo-Valasquez at a home in Martin County, according to authorities. She was taken into protective custody and will be reunited with her family in Tennessee.
The sheriff's office said Jeronimo-Valasquez confessed to the rape and kidnapping while at the Martin County Jail, where he's being held on no bond.
Jeronimo-Valasquez will be extradited back to Tennessee to face charges there. He's also been placed on an immigration detainer, as he's currently in the United States illegally, authorities said.
