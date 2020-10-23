More than one-third of voters already cast ballot in Palm Beach County

More than 34% of voters in Palm Beach County have already cast their ballots less than two weeks ahead of Election Day.
According to the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Office, more than 67,000 people have voted early in person so far and more than 283,000 mail-in ballots have been returned.
Voters braved long lines and rain in the beginning of the week to exercise their right to vote.
Early voting in Palm Beach County continues until November 1 at 18 different locations across the county. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Election leaders expect to see bigger than average crowds this weekend, the first weekend of early voting.
Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link will provide an update at 9:30 a.m. She will talk about how voters can track their mail-in ballots as well as her weekly tele-town halls.
You can track voting wait times, find the polling location nearest you and see how many people have voted at each location on the Supervisor of Elections website at www.pbcelections.org.
So far, the busiest early voting location has been the Jupiter Community Center where more than 6,000 people have already voted.
