President Donald Trump arrives in Palm Beach County
October 23, 2020 at 10:45 PM EDT - Updated October 23 at 11:21 PM

President Donald Trump arrived at Palm Beach International Airport aboard Air Force One at approximately 10:45 p.m. Friday.

The president made a pair of campaign stops in Florida on Friday before traveling to Palm Beach County for the weekend.

Trump held a "Make America Great Again" rally in The Villages, and later Friday night in Pensacola.

The White House said President Trump will cast his ballot on Saturday in West Palm Beach, however, an exact location has not been determined.

