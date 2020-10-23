President Trump to campaign in Florida on Friday

President Donald Trump will make a pair of campaign stops in Florida on Friday before traveling to Palm Beach County for the weekend.
The president is scheduled to hold "Make America Great Again" rallies in The Villages at 4:30 p.m. and Pensacola at 8 p.m.
From there, he'll travel to Palm Beach International Airport, where Air Force One is expected to land around 11 p.m.
The White House said President Trump will cast his ballot on Saturday in West Palm Beach, however, an exact location has not been determined.
President Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are ready to package their divergent personal styles and policy prescriptions into closing messages for the final sprint to Election Day.
With their final debate behind them, the coronavirus is a central topic for both candidates on Friday as Trump heads to Florida and Biden prepares to address the topic in Delaware.
The virus killed more than 1,000 Americans on Thursday alone.
The president rosily predicted during the the night's debate that the virus will "go away." Biden countered that the nation was headed toward "a dark winter."
WPTV and The Associated Press contributed to this report.
