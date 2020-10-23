Rosewood Magnet School student tests positive for COVID-19

The Indian River County School District announced Friday that one of its students has tested positive for COVID-19.
Twelve students and one staff member who had close contact with the student who tested positive will be required to quarantine, and monitor for symptoms before returning to campus.
The district said the families of the students required to quarantine have been notified by district officials.
All Rosewood Magnet School families and staff members were notified by School Messenger call confirming the positive case on campus, the number of individuals required to quarantine, and that the families of students required to quarantine had been notified.
According to the district, custodial services are disinfecting and sanitizing all areas of campus to ensure a safe and healthy environment for the return of students and staff members on Monday, Oct. 26.
