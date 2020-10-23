State coronavirus cases drop 33% to 3,689 in one day, deaths up 73

Four European nations are in the top 10 as deaths and cases are surging on the continent, including record fatalities in Spain, Italy and France. The United Kingdom reported 189 deaths with the daily high 1,172 for 44,347 in fifth place, as well as 21,242 cases one day after a record 26,688. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 137 deaths and a record 16,079 cases. No. 7 Spain reported 155 deaths and a record 20,986 cases. No. 8 France announced 163 deaths as well as a record 41,622 cases, shaking the mark five days ago of 32,427.