Where will President Trump vote in West Palm Beach?

Details are still being worked out about where President Donald Trump will cast his ballot in West Palm Beach on Saturday.
During a news conference on Friday morning, Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link said she's been in contact with the White House and Secret Service.
"My understanding is they've not yet made the determination exactly where or what time he'll be voting," Link said.
On Thursday, White House spokesperson Judd Deere said President Trump plans to vote early in West Palm Beach on Saturday, but provided no other details.
"We will, of course, work to make sure that it's a very smooth voting process for everybody involved. For voters who will be in line, as well as the president," Link said, adding that every single voter needs to be treated with respect.
Trump is scheduled to visit Florida on Friday, where he'll hold rallies in The Villages and Pensacola. From there, he'll fly to Palm Beach International Airport and spend the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago club on Palm Beach.
Democratic challenger Joe Biden has a rally scheduled on Friday in Wilmington, Delaware.
