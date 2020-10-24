President Donald Trump arrives in Palm Beach County

President Donald Trump arrived at Palm Beach International Airport aboard Air Force One at about 10:45 p.m. Friday.
The president made a pair of campaign stops in Florida earlier in the day before traveling to Palm Beach County for the weekend.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Election 2020
Trump held a "Make America Great Again" rally in The Villages and later in Pensacola.
The White House said Trump will cast his ballot on Saturday in West Palm Beach, but an exact time or location has not been determined.
