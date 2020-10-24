President Donald Trump arrives in Palm Beach County

President Donald Trump arrived at Palm Beach International Airport aboard Air Force One at about 10:45 p.m. Friday.
The president made a pair of campaign stops in Florida earlier in the day before traveling to Palm Beach County for the weekend.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Election 2020
Trump held a "Make America Great Again" rally in The Villages and later in Pensacola.
A White House official said Trump will cast his ballot on Saturday in West Palm Beach, but an exact time or location has not been determined.
