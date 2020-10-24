State coronavirus cases drop 33% to 3,689 in one day, deaths up 73

Four European nations are in the top 10 as deaths and cases are surging on the continent. The United Kingdom reported 224 deaths with the daily high 1,172 for 44,571 in fifth place, as well as 20,530 cases two after a record 26,688. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 91 deaths and a record 18,131 cases. No. 7 Spain reported 233 deaths and 19,851 cases one day after a record 20,986. No. 8 France announced 298 deaths, the most since 482 on May 17, as well as a record 42,032 one dafter the a mark of 41,622.