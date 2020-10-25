Grand opening celebration held for new breast screening center in West Palm Beach

A new breast screening center opened Sunday in Palm Beach County.
FoundCare celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony Sunday afternoon at its new home at 2330 South Congress Avenue in West Palm Beach.
The center is in partnership with a local non-profit organization called "Promise Fund of Florida", co-founded by Nancy Brinker, the co-founder of Susan G. Komen.
The event welcomed community leaders for a socially-distanced grand opening.
The new center is dedicated to reducing deaths from last stage breast and cervical cancers.
The non-profit organization will now provide free, state-of-the-art 3D mammography screenings to uninsured Palm Beach County residents with limited financial resources.
Nancy Brinker with Promise Fund of Florida, said, “We have 80,000 women in our county who do not have a medical home or regular screenings for breast and cervical cancer and so today marks the beginning of the end of women dying from late stage disease.”
If you'd like more information call 877-4A-PROMISE or visit https://promisefundofflorida.org/ or https://www.foundcare.org/.
