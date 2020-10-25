Lantana neighborhood flooded after week of rainfall

A Lantana neighborhood is flooded after heavy rainfall from the last week.
The Sea Pines neighborhood northeast of I-95 and Hypoluxo had roads closed on Sunday due to flooding.
People who live in the area say this is not the first time this has happened, and they have been asking the city to fix the drainage issues.
“I would say it was about four feet,” said Franklin Calcedo as we described driving through his neighborhood.
Some people were stuck in their homes unable to drive through the high water.
“That house looks like it is all the way up to their front door,” said Randy Moore.
Neighbors plan to attend the Lantana Town meeting on Monday to discuss the drainage issues.
The county was in the neighborhood on Sunday and told WPTV they are working with Lantana and the Department of Transportation to find any blockages in the drains.
