State's coronavirus cases surge by 4,471, deaths rise by 77

Four European nations are in the top 10 as deaths and cases are surging on the continent. The United Kingdom reported 174 deaths with the daily high 1,172 for 44,745 in fifth place, as well as 23,012 cases two days after a record 26,688. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 151 deaths, the highest since 157 on May 21, and a record 19,644 cases. No. 7 Spain reported no data after Friday's 233 deaths and 19,851 cases one day after a record 20,986. No. 8 France announced 137 deaths and is 107 behind Spain, as well as a record 45,422 after two days more than 40,000.