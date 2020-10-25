Tropical Storm Zeta forms, forecast to become hurricane

Tropical Storm Zeta formed early Sunday in the northwest Caribbean Sea and is forecast to become a hurricane as it makes its way toward the Gulf of Mexico.
As of 5 a.m., Zeta was moving north at 1 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.
According to the National Hurricane Center, Zeta is expected to make a slow turn to the north-northwest later in the day.
SPECIAL SECTION: Hurricane Guide | Hurricane Center
The forecast track calls for Zeta to pass south of western Cuba early Monday, move near or over the Yucatan Peninsula late Monday and move into the Gulf of Mexico by Tuesday.
It is forecast to make landfall anywhere from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle later in the week.
Zeta ties 2005 for the most named storms in a season, but there was an unnamed storm that year after hurricane season had ended.
Scripps Only Content 2020