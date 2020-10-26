Bird tangled in fishing line rescued in West Palm Beach

Workers with the City of West Palm Beach rescued a bird that was tangled in fishing line Monday morning.
Limor Ben Ari noticed the bird was in distress, dangling from a fence and unable to fly.
She reported the injured bird to the City of West Palm Beach and a few wildlife rescue organizations, but workers with the City of West Palm Beach were the first to arrive.
Once the bird was rescued from the fence, the workers could see the bird had a fishing hook in its beak and lots of fishing line tangled around its body.
The bird was taken to Busch Wildlife Sanctuary in Jupiter to receive care and will be released back into the wild once it is rehabilitated.
