Crews pumping water out of flooded neighborhood in Lantana

"The Town has been working with the County and State to mitigate the flooding issues in the Sea Pines neighborhood. Several actions have been taken and the agencies are continuing to work together to mitigate the impact of the flooding. The Town's system is functioning properly (no blockages), then it drains into PBC's system that is functioning properly (no blockages), and then under I-95 which gets held until it reaches a height of 14' (has a 6" bleeder line at 11') then continues to Lake Osborne (these systems are per SFWMD Permits). PBC pumped over 1,000,000 gallons of water out of our system into theirs throughout the night. It made an impact that most of the home's driveways are accessible. The County will continue the pumping efforts throughout the day. The Town and PBC sent a message to 375 phone numbers in the Sea Pines neighborhood requesting information on damages to their property. PBC is requesting a Pre-disaster Declaration and if enough homes sustained damage with water inside the living area then assistance would be available."