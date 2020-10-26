Crews pumping water out of flooded neighborhood in Lantana

Crews in Lantana are working overtime to pump water out of a community that was badly flooded over the weekend following days of heavy downpours.
Roads in the Sea Pines neighborhood, which is northeast of Interstate 95 and Hypoluxo Road, remained closed on Monday as floodwater continued to creep up the driveways of homes.
Town Manager Deborah Manzo said officials have been working with the county and state to mitigate the flooding issues.
Manzo said the town and county's drainage systems are working properly with no blockages.
According to Manzo, crews pumped more than 1,000,000 gallons of floodwater out of Lantana's drainage system and into the county's throughout the night. Manzo said those efforts "made an impact that most of the home's driveways are accessible."
Crews will continue pumping water out of the Sea Pines community throughout the day on Monday.
Manzo released the following statement to WPTV about the flooding issues:
Some neighbors told WPTV's Miranda Christian on Sunday that this is the first time the Sea Pines neighborhood has flooded, and they're asking the town to fix the drainage issues.
Residents said they plan to attend a 7 p.m. town council meeting on Monday to ask leaders how they plan to address the flooding.
Our forecast this week is calling for drier weather as Tropical Storm Zeta churns in the Gulf of Mexico and moves farther away from Florida.
According to WPTV First Alert Meteorologist Kahtia Hall, rain chances will be around 20% to 30% throughout the work week with high temperatures in the upper 80s.
Scripps Only Content 2020