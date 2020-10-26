Drive-thru food distribution for FAU/PBSC students, faculty and staff

A drive-thru food distribution will be held on Thursday, October 29 from 10am to 1pm in lot #5 by FAU stadium in Boca Raton.
The event is open to FAU and Palm Beach State College students, faculty, and staff.
FAU is partnering with FARMSHARE, the Palm Beach County Food Bank and Palm Beach State College to make the food distribution possible.
Participants are asked to stay in their vehicles and close their windows one-third of the way.
Anyone participating should anticipate receiving perishable items that will require refrigeration.
