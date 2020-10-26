Gunman sought in deadly shooting of 15-year-old boy

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the person who shot and killed a 15-year-old boy earlier this month.
The fatal shooting occurred at Affron Park, located at the intersection of Serafica Drive and Melaleuca Lane, on Oct. 10 at 10:18 p.m.
When the shooting occurred, PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera said deputies responded to the scene and found the teenage victim, Ivan Torres, with gunshot wounds to the torso.
He was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries.
Anyone with information in the case should contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.
