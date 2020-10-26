Joe Biden to visit Broward County on Thursday

As the election draws near, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will make a series of stops in Florida on Thursday.
Less than a week after former President Obama and President Trump visited the Sunshine State, Biden will travel to Broward County and Tampa.
The Biden campaign hasn't released any further details on exactly where and when the events will take place.
With 29 electoral votes, Florida is crucial to both presidential candidates but especially President Donald Trump, who moved his official residence to his Palm Beach estate Mar-a-Lago from New York last year.
A Florida loss would make it nearly impossible for Trump to reach the 270 electoral votes needed to retain the White House.
The latest polls show the candidates within 1 percent of each other in Florida.
