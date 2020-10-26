Literacy Coalition receives free cleaning courtesy of Stanley Steemer

Stanley Steamer donated their services Monday to the Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County, disinfecting the agency's Boynton Beach headquarters.
This will now allow the coalition's Americorp members to perform training, allowing staffers to return and prepare for the return of their volunteer tutors.
Stanley Steemer said they are using a new disinfection product, an antimicrobial that protects areas for 90 days.
More facts on this new surface antimicrobial provided by the company:
- Water-based and EPA approved
- Alcohol-free, non-flammable and long-lasting residual protection
- Active ingredient is the world's only patented organosilane compound that has been stabilized in water with a surface penetrating compound, providing great protection.
- Prevents deterioration of substrates caused by bacteria and fungi such as mold and mildew
- Approved for use in health care facilities and homes
