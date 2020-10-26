$20 million available for business grants in Palm Beach County

Another lifeline is opening up for businesses that are still struggling to rebound from the pandemic in Palm Beach County.
The county will begin accepting applications for its Restart Business Grants Program on Monday.
A total of $20 million has been earmarked for this program and business owners can apply to receive up to $15,000.
It's important to note these grants are only for companies that have not received money from the program before or funds from the paycheck protection program.
The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on Nov. 2.
Funding is also now available for certain non-profit organizations. $4 million in federal funding is available through the local United Way Chapter and the county's Youth Services Department.
Scripps Only Content 2020