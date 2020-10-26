Report: Delray Beach has ‘lack of institutional control’ of reclaimed water system

The findings and conclusion of an outside review of Delray Beach’s reclaimed water system reveal a “lack of institutional control” by the city.
Reclaimed or treated wastewater is typically used for things like watering a lawn.
However, the report found a "lack of institutional control," pointing to "a failure to have the appropriate resources, funding, oversight, policies and internal expertise."
The review was requested months ago after a whistleblower claimed cross connections made people sick. That's when reclaimed water gets connected with drinking water, which should not happen.
Frederick Bloetscher, with Public Utility Management and Planning Services, wrote the report.
"They don't have control of portions of the utility system they need to control," Bloetscher told Contact 5. "The expectation of people that are receiving drinking water at their house is what they get out of the tap is safe, and anytime you create a situation where people can question that, that's problematic, and I think you have that situation here."
The report identified a total of three cross connections discovered in the city.
According to the report, an outside contractor "indicated that formal oversight for cross connection inspections was with the city's cross connection specialist." Except the city does not have that position.
"In a city with 1,300-plus backflow systems with cross connection potential, you should have that position," Bloetscher said.
The report also claims it's unclear if a "contracted backflow inspection company actually inspected" the system "on a regular basis."
"Nobody has any records," Bloetscher told Contact 5. "They can't even tell me who that person was or who that company was."
This comes amid a Florida Department of Health investigation into cross connections in the city and a separate investigation by Palm Beach County's inspector general.
"The lack of control leads to the potential for people to put themselves in a situation where their health is not protected because they could drink reclaimed water without realizing it," Bloetscher said.
The report also offered 10 recommendations. Delray Beach commissioners are expected to discuss the report next month.
Contact 5 requested comment from the city on the report but is still waiting on a response.
Scripps Only Content 2020