State's coronavirus cases spike by 3,377 but deaths climb by just 20

Four European nations are in the top 10 as deaths and cases are surging on the continent. The United Kingdom reported 151 deaths with the daily high 1,172 for 44,896 in fifth place, as well as 19,790 cases three days after a record 26,688. No. 6 Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 128 deaths, one day after 151 deaths, the highest since 157 on May 21, and a record 21,273 cases. France announced 116 deaths and passed Spain by 9 deaths into seventh, as well as a record 52,010 cases one day after 45,222 and two other days each of more than 40,000. Spain reported no data after Friday's 233 deaths and 19,851 cases one day after a record 20,986.