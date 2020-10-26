Wellington holding community conversations on diversity, equity

The village of Wellington announced Monday they are holding two community discussions related to “diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging.”
Officials said they hope the virtual events will help bring the community together to gain insight and share personal experiences.
The discussions will be held Oct. 28 and Nov. 4 from 6 p.m. from 8 p.m. via Zoom.
Events are free and open to Wellington residents, but seating is limited for each date to allow for maximum participation.
Additional dates may be scheduled depending upon interest, according to the village.
