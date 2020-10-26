West County Senior Center in Belle Glade to reopen Wednesday

The West County Senior Center will reopen this Wednesday for the first time since March.
In addition to following stringent social distancing measures, the center is limiting capacity to 20 consistent registered users.
Every senior will be able to sit at their own table.
West County Senior Center is attempting to have a total of three events before the end of the year.
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many changes to be made in how Florida delivers elder care services.
According to Florida’s Department of Elder Affairs there are 5.5 million elders statewide.
Senior centers, adult day centers, and congregate meal sites were closed when shutdown orders went into effect, and many are still closed.
However, over the last several months, the West County Senior Center has found creative ways to keep senior citizens in the Belle Glade community engaged while staying at home.
Several organizations also donated food items to alleviate concerns about access to food.
“New Hope Charities (Florida Crystals) donated many bags of rice and sugar to help senior citizens who are facing difficulties due to the virus,” said Willie Miller, manager of West County Senior Center.
Miller says the donation of baking ingredients has had the added benefit of reducing stress among the senior citizen he serves.
“Older adults in the Glades are baking cakes, cookies, and pies during the pandemic and experiencing reduced stress and much comfort while finding purpose in the kitchen,” said Miller.
West County Senior Center partnered with Brother Church Boy and Skye to host virtual bingo games every Monday.
The games are played over the radio on 107.1 FM Gospel in the Glades at 10:30 a.m.
The event at West County Senior Center will take place this Wednesday, October 28th at 10 a.m.
It is located at 2916 State Road in Belle Glade. There is no fee required to become a member, but registration is required.
For additional information the programs offered at senior centers in Palm Beach Gardens or Lake Worth, call (561) 355-4746.
