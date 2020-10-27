'Can I change my vote?' Not in Florida

President Donald Trump may be encouraging people to change their votes in states where it is allowed, but Florida voters don't have such a luxury.
Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to tweet about a trending Google topic -- "can I change my vote?"
The president said the answer, in most states, is yes and to "Go do it."
Some states, like New York and Pennsylvania, allow voters to change their early ballot after it's been cast.
However, Florida is among those states that doesn't allow voting more than once per election.
According to the Florida Division of Elections website, a voter who requests a vote-by-mail ballot can instead opt to vote in person, provided the ballot hasn't already been submitted.
"If the ballot has been received, the ballot is deemed cast and the voter to have voted," the website says.
Trump, who voted early Saturday in West Palm Beach, is seeking a second term against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. In the same tweet, Trump called next Tuesday's general election the "most important election of your life."
